Library Announces New Book Club for Teens!

​Everybody Talks is the South Pasadena Public Library’s new book club for teens ages 13 to 17. It’s a thematic book club, so participants read any book of their choice that fits with the theme chosen for the month. Club members will meet up (virtually for now) to talk about the books they read. Sign-up for one or both of the first two meetings using the links below:

June 23, 4:00 p.m. via Zoom – Register

Theme: Realistic Young Adult Fiction

Need book suggestions? Click here for ideas from other readers.

July 28, 4:00 p.m. via Zoom – Register

Theme: Science Fiction

Need book suggestions? Click here for ideas from other readers.

Questions? Email the Teen Advisory Board’s library liaison, librarian Anne Armacost, at aaarmacost@southpasadenaca.gov.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

5/27/21