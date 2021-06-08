City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Get Vaccinated and Win Season Tickets!

CityHallScoop

no comments

June 8, 2021

Vaccination Sweepstakes (LAFC + Dodgers)

THIS WEEK, at County-run vaccination sites, participating City and mobile sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get their first vaccine OR who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their 2nd dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the LAFC soccer team or the LA Dodgers.

Information on eligibility, participating vaccination locations, and rules can be found at: https://bit.ly/3hDMPo1

6/8/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: