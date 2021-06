June is Pride Month! Join the South Pasadena Public Library for a special free, virtual author talk Wednesday, June 9th at 7:00PM with Maia Kobabe, author and illustrator of Gender Queer: A Memoir! Kobabe will deliver a talk on the importance of sharing queer stories, the value of honesty and vulnerability, and living authentically.

This event is appropriate for high school students through adults. Save your spot on the Library’s Crowdcast page today!

Cathy Billings

Library Director

6/8/21