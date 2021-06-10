Changes Coming to LA County Vaccination Sites

To help vaccinate as many LA County residents as possible as more businesses fully reopen, we are closing several sites this week and opening others in different locations. These new locations will be accessible by public transit and many are within a few miles of those that are closing.

California State University Northridge closed its operations on Monday, and vaccinations will continue to be available to nearby residents at the Balboa Sports Complex vaccination site. If you received your first dose at the California State University Northridge site, you can receive your second dose at the nearby Balboa Sports Complex site.

After June 13, Pomona Fairplex, Forum, and LACOE/Downey large capacity vaccination sites will be closed, and new community sites will open on Tuesday, June 15 at:

Ted Watkins Memorial Park in South LA,

Commerce Senior Citizens Center in the City of Commerce, and

Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex in the City of Norwalk.

If you missed your 2nd dose appointment at any of the sites that are closing soon, you will be able to get your second dose instead by scheduling an appointment at a pharmacy close to you or walking into any of our other County vaccination sites. Our sites at Eugene A. Obregon Park in East LA, the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center in Palmdale, and College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita will stay open.

For more information visit vaccinatelacounty.com.