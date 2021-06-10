Message from City Manager, Arminé Chaparyan

Thank you, South Pasadena, for such a warm welcome. Since starting my new role this month, I have been busy getting to know the City Council, the community and the organization. It has been a wonderful time to listen and seek to understand those things that make South Pasadena unique and special. I’ve also been spending time getting to know the staff in the organization who are committed to serving the community every day. As we transition to full reopening, the City has implemented all possible steps to ensure a safe environment for both our employees and visitors. Thank you to everyone who has taken time to introduce themselves. I’m so excited to be here and look forward to seeing you around town.

6/10/21