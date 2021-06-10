City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Message from City Manager, Arminé Chaparyan

CityHallScoop

no comments

June 10, 2021

Thank you, South Pasadena, for such a warm welcome. Since starting my new role this month, I have been busy getting to know the City Council, the community and the organization. It has been a wonderful time to listen and seek to understand those things that make South Pasadena unique and special.   I’ve also been spending time getting to know the staff in the organization who are committed to serving the community every day. As we transition to full reopening, the City has implemented all possible steps to ensure a safe environment for both our employees and visitors. Thank you to everyone who has taken time to introduce themselves. I’m so excited to be here and look forward to seeing you around town.

6/10/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: