Mosquito control officials confirm first West Nile virus activity in Los Angeles County for 2021

June 14, 2021

The first indication of West Nile virus circulating in Los Angeles County in 2021 was detected in a dead crow collected in South Pasadena, the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGVMVCD) announced Monday, June 7, 2021.   West Nile virus (WNV) is spread to people through mosquito bites. Birds can become sick from WNV, but do not spread the virus directly to people.   Mosquitoes in Southern California are generally more active from May to October. Mosquito control is a responsibility shared by all residents, businesses and property owners.   For more information, or to report neglected swimming pools of stagnant water, visit www.SGVMosquito.org or call 626-814-9466.

