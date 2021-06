A Cooling Center will be open at the War Memorial Building (435 Fair Oaks Ave. SP, CA 91030) from Tuesday June 15 – Thursday June 17. The Center will be open 12pm to 6pm. Please note that the Cooling Center has limited seating. For questions please call 626-403-7380 or 626-403-7360.

Please note that the facility does not have WIFI, and MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Other cooling center sites can be found at:

• Crowell Library – San Marino

1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108