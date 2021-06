The California ISO issued a #FlexAlert today from 5 to 10 p.m., encouraging consumers to reduce their energy use to help relieve stress on the grid. Energy use reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

For information on Flex Alerts, to get more electricity conservation tips, and to sign up for conservation alerts, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website. For local information about energy visit, SCE.com.

6/17/2021