This is to notify you about the new Health Officer Order (HOO): A Safer Return Together At Work and In The Community: Beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage with Limited Risk Reduction Measures, dated June 14, 2021, effective as of 12:01 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The new HOO rescinds most Los Angeles County Department of Public Health sector-specific protocols (except those listed below) and aligns with the State Beyond the Blueprint for Industry and Business Sectors and the accompanying memoranda and orders of the State Public Health Officer. The HOO also urges everyone, especially those who are not or cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, to continue to exercise caution and good judgment as physical distancing requirements and capacity limitations are removed.

Businesses and customers should continue reviewing best practice documents and sector-specific protocol for designated areas on a regular basis to ensure they are complying with the latest health protection and prevention measures. The following protocols are in the process of being updated and currently not posted (except Appendix T2). Please check the following links for future updates:

Appendix K: Reopening Protocol for Day Camps (pending revisions 6/14/2021)

Appendix K-1: Reopening Protocol for Overnight Organized / Children’s Camps (pending revisions 6/14/2021)

Appendix T1: Reopening Protocols for K-12 Schools (pending revisions 6/14/2021)

Appendix T2: Protocol for COVID-19 Exposure Management Plan in K-12 Schools (revised 4/30/2021)

This Health Officer Order, protocols, and other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage. Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

6/16/21