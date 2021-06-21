City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Celebrate National Pollinator Week!

CityHallScoop

no comments

June 21, 2021

Learn more by streaming the documentary The Pollinators on Kanopy, a film streaming service provided for FREE with your South Pasadena Public Library card!

Simply visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/kanopy and create a free account with your library card number, an email address, and name.

Don’t have a library card? No problem! Visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/library or call (626) 403-7340 to find out how to apply for a library card online or in-person.

Please note that older library cards with a “PSPA” prefix will not work with Kanopy. Visit the Library to get a new card for free, or email library@southpasadenaca.gov for library card assistance.

6/21/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: