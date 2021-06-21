Celebrate National Pollinator Week!

Learn more by streaming the documentary The Pollinators on Kanopy, a film streaming service provided for FREE with your South Pasadena Public Library card!



Simply visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/kanopy and create a free account with your library card number, an email address, and name.



Don’t have a library card? No problem! Visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/library or call (626) 403-7340 to find out how to apply for a library card online or in-person.



Please note that older library cards with a “PSPA” prefix will not work with Kanopy. Visit the Library to get a new card for free, or email library@southpasadenaca.gov for library card assistance.

