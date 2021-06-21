City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Water Bottle Fill Stations at South Pasadena City Hall and Library

CityHallScoop

June 21, 2021

South Pasadena Public Works has partnered with the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District to install several water bottle fill stations at City facilities in an effort to reduce plastic waste. Two stations can be found at City Hall and two more at the Library. The stations allow hands-free filling of bottles and include a tracker that counts the number of plastic bottles diverted from landfill. City staff are working hard to get even more installed later this year. The installation of the water bottle fill stations completes another Move from the City’s Green Action Plan getting us a little closer to making South Pasadena a plastic-free City.

