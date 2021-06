For its Annual Meeting, South Pasadena Beautiful hosts:

A Bring One/Take One Plant Swap

Saturday, June 26th 10 AM-12 PM

South Pasadena Library Park

1115 El Centro Street

Bring plants and plant clippings from your yard and take some back! Stop by to learn about the South Pasadena Beautiful (SPB) board of directors, current projects, and SPB’s fiscal year in review.

6/22/2021