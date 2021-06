As an employee, you are eligible for COVID-19 supplemental sick leave to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if:

You have a COVID-19 vaccination appointment or are experiencing vaccine related side effects,

You are quarantining or isolating, or

You are taking care of a family member for COVID-19 related reasons.

All employers, public or private, with 26 or more employees are eligible for supplemental sick leave through September 30, 2021.

For more information, visit www.dir.ca.gov.

6/24/2021