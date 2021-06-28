City Hall Scoop

COVID-19 Testing Remains Important

June 28, 2021

Know the Symptoms Testing

It is important to get tested for COVID-19 infection if you develop symptoms, even if you are fully vaccinated. Testing is also recommended for unvaccinated people who have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID-19 infection or who has had a potential exposure. COVID-19 testing remains widely available across the county.

Testing is an important tool to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, however testing alone will not stop the spread of COVID-19. Identifying cases early provides an opportunity to contain outbreaks before they spread using contact tracing, isolation and quarantine directives, workplace mitigation strategies, targeted vaccination strategies, and alignment of appropriate resources. This includes County mobile teams and community health workers to get in quickly to reduce any chances that outbreaks will spread.

For more information on testing visit covid19.lacounty.gov/tesing.

