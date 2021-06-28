LA County Eviction Moratorium Extended

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the Los Angeles County Temporary Eviction Moratorium through September 30, 2021.

The moratorium, which was first put into effect March 2020, places a Countywide ban on evictions for residential tenants, commercial tenants, and mobilehome space renters.

The updated moratorium extends protection to commercial evictions; prohibits no-fault evictions, evictions for unauthorized occupants, pets, nuisances, or for tenants who reasonably deny entry to a landlord, if related to COVID-19.

For more information visit rent.lacounty.gov.

