Phoenix Wings: Contribute to a Community Art Project during Arts Crawl on July 17!

July 13, 2021

The Library is excited to take part in Arts Crawl on Saturday, July 17. From 4:00-6:30 p.m. we will be outside the Community Room on El Centro Street, where you can design your own feather to contribute to our Phoenix Wings project. Help us fill out the wings and then capture your picture in front of them. Tag #sopaslibrary when you share on social media so we can see them all! This hands-on activity is appropriate for all ages. Working together, we will color, draw, doodle, and decorate to create a work of art that is a visual representation of South Pasadena rising brightly from the challenges of the past year. The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library will also be with us, selling high quality art and gardening books at great prices. Stop by and see us!

