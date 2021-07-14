Inkjet and Toner Cartridge Recycling at South Pasadena Middle School

Looking for ways to reduce your waste? Check out this message from Andy Au, Chair of the South Pasadena Middle School PTA Inkjet and Toner Cartridge Recycling Program:

“Wonder what to do with your old inkjet and toner cartridges? You can recycle them in a box at the South Pasadena Middle School Lobby. These cartridges are recycled at STAPLES and Office Depot and provide funds for school supplies. If you want to help SPMS even further when you make purchases at STAPLES or Office Depot and they ask you for a phone number you can give them 323-344-8795 and the school will get credit as well. If you have any other questions please feel free to call that telephone number. Thank you for your support.”

Visit South Pasadena Middle School at 1500 Fair Oaks Ave. Find the South Pasadena Reuse and Recycle Directory and additional information on how you can reduce waste here. If you’d like to be added to the directory, send us an email at environmentalprograms@southpasadenaca.gov!

