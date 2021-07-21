City Hall Scoop

Summer Fun in South Pas!

July 21, 2021

Mark your calendars and join us at Garfield Park for some summer fun:

Friday, July 16th – Movie in the Park: Abomindable

Sunday, July 25th – Concert in the Park: Susie Hansen Latin Band (Latin Dance)

Friday, July 30th – Movie in the Park: Onward

Sunday, August 8th – Concert in the Park: Rayford Bros Band (Vintage Rock)

Concerts in the Park will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. while Movies in the Park will begin at sunset.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low seat lawn chairs. Preshow snacks or food will not be available for purchase. For more information, please call the Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380 or email recreation@southpasadenaca.gov.

