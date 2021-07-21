The Library is Recruiting for its Fall Semester Teen Advisory Board

There are still a few spots available in the seventh cohort of the South Pasadena Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board (TAB). TAB is made up of high school-aged volunteers who are interested in books, reading, and library services for teens. Join 8 returning members and 5 new members for the fall semester TAB and earn service credits while doing good and having fun! TAB will meet every third Wednesday of the fall semester, starting on August 18th with a virtual meeting. To learn more and sign-up, visit the TAB page on the Library’s website. Questions? Contact librarian Anne Armacost (aarmacost@southpasadenaca.gov).

