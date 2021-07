Make sure to join the last of our Garfield Park Summer Concerts and Movies in the Park!

Last Movie in the Park:

Join us on July 30, 2021 to enjoy the presentation of π‘‚π‘›π‘€π‘Žπ‘Ÿπ‘‘Β πŸš—

The movie will begin at sunset!

Last Summer Concert in the Park:

Join us on August 8, 2021 to enjoy some Vintage Rock with the Rayford Bros. Band 🎸

The concert is scheduled to run from 5pm – 7pm

For more information, please visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/events