Revised LA County Health Order Effective July 31, 2021

August 2, 2021

This is to provide you the revised LA County Health Officer Order (HOO)—Responding Together at Work and In the Community: Beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, High Transmission—dated July 30, 2021, effective as of 11:59pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The revised HOO incorporates changes required to align with the July 26, 2021 State Public Health Officer Order. The revised HOO and current protocols are available on the LA County Department of Public Health’s website.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health of LA County residents.

LA County Department of Public Health

