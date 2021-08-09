Updates from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Please see the following updated guidance:

COVID-19 Entry Screening (August 6, 2021) guidance with added reference to the Guidance for Business and Employers. Revised the list of persons who should not be permitted entry. Removed the sample screening template.

Vaccine Step-by-Step Guide (August 5, 2021) with information on how to search online for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

