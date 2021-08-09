City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Updates from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

CityHallScoop

no comments

August 9, 2021

Please see the following updated guidance:

COVID-19 Entry Screening (August 6, 2021) guidance with added reference to the Guidance for Business and Employers. Revised the list of persons who should not be permitted entry. Removed the sample screening template.

Vaccine Step-by-Step Guide (August 5, 2021) with information on how to search online for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage. 

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

8/9/2021

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: