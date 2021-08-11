South Pasadena Senior Center Classroom Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Community Services Department invites you to attend the grand unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated classroom and foyer at the South Pasadena Senior Center on August 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.



The Senior Citizen’s Foundation of South Pasadena funded the demolition and renovation of the new classroom and foyer area. The project included the demolition of a conjoining wall in the front two classrooms, replacement of the floor in the new room expanding out into the foyer, and a new paint in the two rooms.



The Foundation was formed in 2006 and each year strives to provide funds for needed equipment, programs, and improvements to the South Pasadena Senior Center.



For more information, please call the South Pasadena Senior Center at (626) 403‐7360.

