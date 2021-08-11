Housing Is Key

The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program can help with unpaid or future rent and utilities. The State’s program has been revised to cover 100% of rental and utility arrearages and prospective rent to qualified households, the application has been streamlined, and there is more flexibility in meeting the requirements.

Check eligibility and apply at HousingIsKey.com or call 833-430-2122. Priority will be given to applicants at greatest risk of eviction, and applicants will NOT be asked about citizenship.