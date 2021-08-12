Mark Your Calendars for the 2021 Citywide Reading Program!

This fall the South Pasadena Public Library is celebrating nature, sustainability, and reading with its One City One Story (OCOS) citywide reading program. This year’s OCOS theme is “Navigating Nature.” Between September 1st and 10th residents will be able to vote online or in-person for their favorite book from a slate of five titles; the title with the most votes will be our City’s One Story. Nominees include Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake, The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben, Dune by Frank Herbert, Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, and Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward. The winning title will be announced on September 27th, giving residents plenty of time to read the book before participating in our themed programming in October and early November. Programs include virtual and in-person book discussions, a talk on gardening with native plants and sustainability in South Pasadena, a guided tour of the South Pasadena Community Garden, and more. For the most up-to-date information on OCOS sign-up for Library emails here, or follow the library on Instagram and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related