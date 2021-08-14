WATERING DO’S AND DON’TS

South Pasadena’s trees are suffering from the drought! To help keep your trees alive and healthy, please water them (think about the cost to replace them). Below are some guidelines to help you determine when, where and how much to water:

· Do water deeply

· Do water young trees by hands

· Do save water while saving trees

· Don’t rely on lawn irrigation to water your trees

If you want a FREE water bag, contact South Pasadena Beautiful. And don’t forget that if you have trees in your parkway, you are responsible for keeping them alive.