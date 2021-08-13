The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a Health Care Worker Vaccination requirement that is effective as of 11:59 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021. Compliance is required by Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The Health Order for Health Care Worker Vaccination requirement is available for viewing along with other resources by visiting Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Thank you for your continued efforts in protecting the health and well-being of our community.