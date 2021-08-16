Monday, August 16, sample ballots for the California Recall Election will be mailed, interactive sample ballots go live, Vote by Mail ballot-mailing period begins, and Vote By Mail drop boxes become available.

For up to date information on the Recall Election visit the LA County Registrar-Recorder’s website. https://lavote.net/



August 30 is the last day to register to vote online or by mail.

September 4, 11-day in-person vote centers will open.

September 11, 4-day in person vote centers will open.

September 14 is Recall Election Day

8/16/2021