City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Monday, August 16, sample ballots for the California Recall Election

CityHallScoop

no comments

August 16, 2021

Monday, August 16, sample ballots for the California Recall Election will be mailed, interactive sample ballots go live, Vote by Mail ballot-mailing period begins, and Vote By Mail drop boxes become available.

For up to date information on the Recall Election visit the LA County Registrar-Recorder’s website. https://lavote.net/

August 30 is the last day to register to vote online or by mail.
September 4, 11-day in-person vote centers will open.
September 11, 4-day in person vote centers will open.
September 14 is Recall Election Day

