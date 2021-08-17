LA County Ballot Box in front of City Hall

The California Gubernatorial Recall Election voting period begins, August 16 in LA County, and ends September 14, 2021. You can register to vote or check your registration status by visiting the LA County Registrar Recorder website. All registered voters will receive a vote by mail ballot, and ballot boxes will be available for submissions beginning August 16. If you have any questions about the Gubernatorial Recall Election, click here for an FAQ.

VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT DROP BOX

(1) South Pasadena City Hall. Address 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Days/Hours of Operation: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. (L.A. County: VBM Ballot Drop Boxes)

Ballots dropped off in the Ballot Drop Box will be collected by L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk staff members every 72 hours. On Election Day, ALL Drop Boxes will be locked at 8 p.m.

Ballot Tracking: Voters may track their VBM Ballot every step of the way. Please visit the following link for more information: wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov



South Pasadena Vote Center:

War Memorial Building

435 Fair Oaks Avenue

South Pasadena, CA, 91030



Hours:

9/4-13, 2021: 9:00AM to 8:00PM

9/14/2021: 6:00AM to 9:00PM

8/17/2021