Help Donate Blood and Save Lives!

August 17, 2021

Join the South Pasadena San Marino YMCA on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 10:00am to 4:30pm or Vons on Thursday, August 26, 2021 to be a blood donor and help save a life!

Interested in participating on Wednesday August 25, 2021 at the South Pasadena San Marino YMCA? Please schedule with Ida by texting or calling (626) 676-3035.

Interested in participating on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Vons (1129 Fair Oaks Ave. SP, CA 91030)? Please schedule by texting or calling (626) 676-3035.

Your donation can save a life!

