Library Expands Hours on Fridays and Saturdays

August 23, 2021

Beginning Friday, August 20th, the Library will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To enter the library building, customers ages 2 and up must wear a covering over their mouth and nose at all times. The Children’s Room is following guidelines for youth settings. Capacity is limited and physical distancing is still mandatory. Children’s Room visitors should stay with their household members and maintain 6′ of distance from others. In other parts of the library, it is recommended that visitors maintain six feet of distance from people not in their household. Customers should not enter the library if they have symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, difficulty breathing, fever, or chills). Library hours: Monday through Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday closed. For more information visit the Library’s website.

