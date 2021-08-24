Is the City banning gas-powered leaf blowers? Come find out!

Gas-powered leaf blowers are on their way out of South Pasadena! An ordinance to ban gas-powered leaf blowers was introduced to City Council and is expected to be adopted at the September 1, 2021 Council meeting. Join this free webinar to get a head start on learning how to ditch that noisy, polluting, gas-powered leaf blower and learn how to transition to low-noise, zero-emission electric landscaping equipment! The City of South Pasadena, in partnership with the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA), will be hosting a free Zoom webinar, “Transitioning to Electric Landscaping Equipment,” on August 26, 2021 at 7pm. Residents can learn how to transition from gas powered landscaping equipment, such as leaf blowers, to electric powered equipment. AGZA will discuss the air and noise pollution issues with gas powered equipment, the electric equipment that is currently available, and the cost comparison between gas and electric. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the City’s leaf blower ban. Join the Zoom Webinar via link: https://zoom.us/j/81766551701 or Meeting ID: 817 6655 1701.

Visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/environews for more information.

8/24/2021