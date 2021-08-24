Please see the revised Los Angeles County Health Officer Order (HOO): “RESPONDING TOGETHER AT WORK AND IN THE COMMUNITY —

BEYOND THE BLUEPRINT FOR A SAFER ECONOMY, HIGH TRANSMISSION — ENCOURAGING COVID-19 VACCINATION COVERAGE

WITH MODERATE RISK REDUCTION MEASURES,” dated August 23, 2021, effective as of 11:59pm on Monday, August 23, 2021.

The HOO aligns with the State Public Health Officer’s August 18, 2021 Order Beyond the Blueprint for Industry and Business Sectors regarding Indoor Mega Events.

Beginning September 20, 2021, all attendees at Indoor Mega Events involving 1,000 or more persons must, prior to entry, show verification of COVID-19 vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 (diagnostic) test result. This is a lower attendance threshold than the previous requirement of 5,000 participants. Clarifies that for all Indoor Mega Events scheduled on or after September 20, 2021, self-attestation is no longer a permitted method for vaccine verification or verification of a negative COVID-19 test. Requires specific infection control protocols for Youth Sports effective September 1, 2021, attached to this Order as Appendix S.



The HOO and Appendixes are available on Public Health’s website.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

