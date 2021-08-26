Catalytic Converter Etching Event Saturday, September 18, 2021, 8 AM to 12 PM

Where:

Larry’s Union Service

1100 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030

The South Pasadena Police Department has partnered with Larry’s Union Service to offer a Catalytic Converter Etching event on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 8 AM to 12 PM at Larry’s Union Service. South Pasadena residents are invited to bring their vehicles to have their license plate numbers engraved onto their catalytic converters FREE of charge. We have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts, especially targeting the Toyota Prius. By etching your vehicle’s license plate number, it can deter thieves from stealing it and help recover stolen catalytic converters. Pre-registration is required to participate and limited to 40 vehicles. We encourage residents to register early as five slots are available every 30 minutes between 8 AM and 12 PM. To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/catalytic-converter-etching-event-tickets-166332606303 .Residents will have to bring your vehicle, driver’s license to prove residence, and a copy of your vehicle’s registration at your scheduled appointment time.

For more details, or questions please contact Detective Richard Lee at 626-403-7285 or rlee@southpasadenaca.gov.

