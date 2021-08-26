Join Us for a Free Webinar on How to Transition from Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment to Electric-Powered Equipment

Ditch that noisy, polluting, gas-powered leaf blower and come learn how to transition to low-noise, zero-emission electric landscaping equipment!

Join the City of South Pasadena and the American Green Zone Alliance for a free Zoom webinar where you will learn how to transition from gas-powered landscaping equipment, such as leaf blowers, to electric-powered equipment. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the City’s plans to ban gas-powered leaf blowers.

Join Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/81766551701

Or go to Zoom.com and use Meeting ID: 817 6655 1701

Spread the word! See you there!

8/26/21