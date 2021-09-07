City Hall Scoop

City Seeking Community Input During Strategic Planning Process

September 7, 2021

The City of South Pasadena is revising its Strategic Plan and is seeking input from the community. The City is encouraging residents and stakeholders to play an integral role in developing a new community-wide strategic plan by participating in the public focus groups. 

The Strategic Planning process is intended to be a thought-provoking and comprehensive examination of the key issues confronting the community and identification of an agreed upon set of priorities which guides decision-making for the City Council.

Click Here, for more information and a schedule of dates.

