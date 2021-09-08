On September 1, 2021, the California Department of Public Health updated the Guidance on Isolation and Quarantine for COVID-19 Contact Tracing to state that for workplace exposures, facilities should follow the more conservative standards. For this reason, employees with workplace exposures should continue to follow the Cal/OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) Return to Work. This means that they cannot return to work for at least 10 days from when they were exposed. Please see the Return to Work section of the Responding to COVID-19 in the Workplace for more information on the Cal/OSHA requirements.

In addition, please see updated Best Practices to Prevent COVID-19 for the following Businesses and Employers:

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health