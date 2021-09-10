Get Vaccinated Today!

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to offer vaccines at many different sites across the County to make it as easy as possible for eligible residents to get vaccinated. This week, there are 772 sites offering vaccinations including pharmacies, clinics, community sites, and hospitals and 312 sites where mobile teams are offering vaccinations, which are concentrated in higher-need, harder hit areas. Many sites are open on weekends and have evening hours and vaccinations can be obtained at many sites without an appointment.

Public Health continues to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines with hundreds of community health workers providing local residents with information in multiple languages on available vaccination services in hard-hit communities and helping residents schedule appointments, arrange for transportation, and access additional support. Mobile vaccine teams continue bringing vaccinations into the neighborhood places where people gather. Currently, there are vaccination sites set up at retail stores, parks, recreation centers, and many other gathering places all over the county to make getting vaccinated more convenient.

If there is a special event, organization or workplace where people may need to get vaccinated, you can request a mobile vaccination unit to provide vaccines. Public Health encourages you to visit the Find a Vaccination Provider page to request a visit at your workplace, organization, or special event from a mobile vaccination unit or other vaccination partners in the community to provide vaccines.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit VaccinateLACounty.com