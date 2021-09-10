No-cost COVID-19 testing at local health centers and select pharmacies

The COVID-19 testing sites on the LA County COVID-19 Testing website offer no-cost (free) testing.

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) has also partnered with pharmacies and retail companies to accelerate testing for more Americans in communities across the country (HHS website)

These companies are coordinating with state and local governments to:

Provide Americans with faster, less invasive and more convenient testing

Protect healthcare personnel by eliminating direct-contact with symptomatic individuals

Expand testing to communities across the United States, especially those that are under-tested and socially vulnerable

Please visit these companies’ websites to learn more about their efforts to provide timely and accessible COVID-19 testing or to schedule an appointment.



No-cost testing is available at local health centers and select pharmacies:

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of our South Pasadena and LA County residents!