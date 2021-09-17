It’s never been easier!

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to offer vaccines at many different sites across the County to make it as easy as possible for eligible residents to get vaccinated. Mobile vaccine teams continue bringing vaccinations into the neighborhood places where people gather. Currently, there are vaccination sites set up at retail stores, parks, recreation centers, and many other gathering places all over the county to make getting vaccinated more convenient.

If there is a special event, organization or workplace where people may need to get vaccinated, you can request a mobile vaccination unit to provide vaccines. Public Health encourages you to visit the Find a Vaccination Provider page to request a visit at your workplace, organization, or special event from a mobile vaccination unit or other vaccination partners in the community to provide vaccines.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit VaccinateLACounty.com.