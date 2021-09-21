The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant financial challenges to many residents of Los Angeles County. To combat these challenges, the LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Center for Financial Empowerment is pleased to announce Get Ahead LA, a campaign to safely guide LA County residents to the financial resources they need to reach their financial goals.

Through Get Ahead LA, County residents can get connected to free financial resources that can help them get back on their feet. Whether it’s rental or food assistance, financial counseling, or help finding a job, Get Ahead LA can help people access the programs they need to get ahead.

Get Ahead LA is a free, user-friendly online service available today at GetAheadLA.org.