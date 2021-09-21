How to Provide Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

There are few easy ways to provide a vaccination record. The easiest way to provide proof is to carry your vaccination card issued by the healthcare provider that administered the vaccine. If you are unsure about carrying your vaccination card or would prefer an electronic version, please see below for other examples.

Acceptable Forms for Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

COVID-19 Vaccination Card / Health Record

CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (White Card)

(White Card) World Health Organization (WHO) Vaccine Record Card (Yellow Card)

(Yellow Card) A healthcare provider or entity that provides COVID-19 vaccines

California Immunization Registry (CAIR2) Vaccination Record.



The person can show the card, a photo of the card as a separate document, or a photo of the card stored on a phone or electronic device.

Digital Vaccination Record

Issued by:

California Department of Public Health (CDPH)

An approved company (e.g. Healthvana and Carbon Health)

For more information, visit the vaccine records page at VaccinateLACounty.com