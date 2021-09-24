HOO UPDATE: Proof of Vaccination Status or Negative COVID Tests Now Required for Indoor Mega Events

The Health Officer Order has been modified to align with President Biden’s national strategy, including some targeted vaccine requirements to ensure we continue to lower transmission rates and protect each other.

The HOO update includes requirements for all attendees at indoor mega events- events with 1,000 or more attendees indoors and include, conventions, conferences, expos, concerts, shows, nightclubs, sporting events, live entertainment, and festivals- to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test result prior to entry. Self-attestation can no longer be used to verify an attendee’s status as fully vaccinated or as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Acceptable proof of vaccination status includes a photo identification with any one of the following:

CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card (white card)

World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine record card (yellow card)

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) COVID-19 digital vaccination record

Other COVID-19 digital vaccination record issued by an approved company

Documentation of vaccination from the healthcare provider or entity that provided the COVID-19 vaccines

California Immunization Registry (CAIR2) vaccination record

The vaccination proof should include the person’s name, type of COVID-19 vaccine, and the date of the doses administered. The person can show the vaccination card, a photo of the card as a separate document, or a photo of the card stored on a phone or electronic device.



Acceptable proof of a negative test includes a photo identification with testing results that must include the person’s name, type of COVID-19 viral test performed, and negative test result. The date when the COVID-19 test was taken must be within the 72 hours prior to the event. The test results can be a printed copy or on a phone, including an email or text message results from the test provider or laboratory.

For more information, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov.