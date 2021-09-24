South Pasadena Police Department Holding DUI/DL Checkpoint September 25th

The South Pasadena Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe. On September 25th, the South Pasadena Police Department will hold a DUI and Driver License Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The South Pasadena Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

This program’s funding is provided by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.