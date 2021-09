In conjunction with #CleanAirDayCA, students attending South Pasadena Elementary Schools and Middle School can join us in celebrating Walk or Bike to School Day on October 6th, 2021 from 7:30am to 8:30am. By walking to school or biking, not only are you celebrating #CleanAirDayCA but are also promoting good health, better air quality, and creating a cleaner environment for us all to enjoy.

