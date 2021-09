Gasoline-powered yard tools don’t have the same emissions-reducing tech cars do, so they pump out high emissions in a short amount of time. Pledge to switch to electric- or hand-powered yard tools on #CleanAirDayCA when you take the @CleanAirDay pledge: https://bit.ly/3iebVcn You may also visit South Pasadena’s webpage to find more information regarding the ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

