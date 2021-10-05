City Hall Scoop

One City One Story: Native Plant Gardening with Barbara Eisenstein

October 5, 2021

The Library invites you to attend a virtual talk and Q&A with Barbara Eisenstein, author of Wild Suburbia: Learning to Garden with Native Plants, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Register on EventBrite (required). Eisenstein will discuss sustainability and the benefits of gardening with California native plants.

This fall the South Pasadena Public Library is celebrating nature, sustainability, and reading with its One City One Story (OCOS) citywide reading program. This year’s theme is “Navigating Nature” and the selected story is Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower. For more information about OCOS discussions and events visit the Library’s website.

