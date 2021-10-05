Pfizer boosters are now available in LA County for select groups

Los Angeles County is now administering Pfizer booster third doses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in several population groups. The CDC also recommended a booster dose for those in high risk occupational and institutional settings.

Boosters are currently only available to residents who received Pfizer. Residents who received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will need to wait until the FDA reviews the data about boosters and determines the need for and safety of boosters for these vaccines.

Eligible Los Angeles County residents for a booster dose of Pfizer include those who received the second of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series at least 6 months ago and are either:

65 years or older

Residents of long-term care facilities

18 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions

18 to 64 years with high institutional or occupational risk, including healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers, and workers in homeless shelters or prisons

Residents can make an appointment for their booster by using the MyTurn system or by making an appointment at a pharmacy or clinic that offers Pfizer vaccinations.

Residents will need to bring proof that they have received two previous Pfizer doses, which for most people will be in the form of the white vaccination card, or a photo of the white card, or a digital record of your two doses. At many sites, residents may be asked to sign an attestation form indicating they meet the criteria to receive the booster.

If you need a ride to get your vaccination, you can reach out to the Public Health call center at 1-833-540-0473 and you will be connected to free transportation.

For more information visit, VaccinateLACounty.com.

10/5/2021