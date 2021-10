City offices will be closed on Monday, October 11, 2021 in observance of a Federal holiday. We will resume service Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Both the South Pasadena Police and Fire Departments will have staff available to assist the public. For non-emergency assistance, you may contact the Police Department at (626) 403-7270, while the Fire Department can be reached at (626) 403-7300

10/8/2021