Wind Safety Tips

The recent high winds blowing through South Pasadena has caused many problems with power outages, bringing trees and power lines down, blocking streets, sidewalks and driveways (see attached photos for recent wind damage). Strong winds can turn unsecured objects into dangerous projectiles.

Here are some important tips to remember:

Reduce your speed while driving! Winds can make driving difficult, especially driving large vehicles. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as winds can easily push a car outside of its lane.

With power loss, traffic signals may be non-operational. Remember that California Vehicle Code 21800(d)(1) states that non-functioning traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop sign.

Motorists should be cautious of pedestrians crossing streets, especially with non-functioning traffic signals to help pedestrians cross safely.

Power may be lost at night, so be sure to have a portable radio and flashlight with fresh batteries nearby.

Small lawn ornaments should be placed inside garages to help prevent them from flying away.

Consider labeling trash cans with your address should the wind blow them to your neighbor’s yard.

Don’t leave pets outside during strong winds.

Strong winds can open unlocked windows and doors. Be sure to close and lock all doors and windows to your home.

Be sure batteries are replaced for smoke detectors, house alarms and other lifesaving equipment.

Call 9-1-1 to report any downed power line or tree blocking a roadway. Never approach any downed power lines and don’t touch anything the power lines may be touching.

Register on Nixle (https://www.nixle.com/) to receive emergency alerts from the South Pasadena Police Department.

Register with Connect South Pasadena (https://connectsouthpasadena.bbcportal.com/) to receive emergency messages from the City of South Pasadena.

Be sure all emergency contact numbers to family members are current.

Now, is also a good time to review your family’s emergency plan and update your family’s emergency kit. Consider getting trained in emergency preparedness skills by enrolling in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The CERT program helps prepares residents in case of an emergency. For information on the CERT program contact the South Pasadena Fire Department at 626-403-7300, or visit https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/residents/disaster-preparedness/cert-community-emergency-response-team

10/13/2021